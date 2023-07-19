ABC’s of Education: S.C. State honors legendary football coach with new turf

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is getting ready to enter a new school year and along with that comes a new football season. This year, students, staff and visitors will have a chance to check out the game on a gridiron with a brand new look. For years the field inside the University ‘s Oliver C. Dawson Stadium has donned the name honoring the legendary football Coach Willie E. Jeffries, now the turf will celebrate him as well.

University officials say Jeffries’ name was printed on the skyboxes obscured behind the home bleachers located underneath the stadium’s name. Today, Wednesday July 19, 2023 new turf was installed on the football field where Jefferies name will now sit prominently in the center of all of the action during football season.

The season for the Bulldogs begins August 26, 2023 where the team will take on Jackson State in Atlanta. The first home game of the season for the Bulldogs is set for September 23, 2023 against the Citadel. Additional home games are as follows:

