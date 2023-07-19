Deck collapse injures two people in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Myrtle Beach investigators are still trying to figure out why a deck collapsed and injured two people over the weekend. Authorities say the victims were not seriously hurt.

A construction manager for the city has a theory on what caused the collapse.

He says someone placed an inflatable pool on the top porch and the weight of the water was likely too much for the deck, causing it to collapse.

But investigators are still looking into the cause and are trying to determine if the age of the building was also a factor.