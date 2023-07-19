Fairfield murder investigation continues; victim’s family offers $10,000 reward

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The family of a man who was murdered at a party in Fairfield this month is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

On Saturday, July 1 deputies say Tyon Byrd was at a birthday party at a home on West Peach Road when someone shot into a crowd of people.

Byrd died from his injuries and two other people who were shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.