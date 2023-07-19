FTC, states launch Operation Stop Scam Calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– The Federal Trade Commission announced a new effort called Operation Stop Scam Calls to crack down on illegal telemarketing.

The initiative goes after people who provide telephone numbers to robo-callers.

Authorities say these so-called lead generators have sold more than 700 million phone numbers, often lying about the owners having consented to receive telemarketing calls.

It also targets companies that provide voice over internet protocol services, which allow calls to be placed from overseas at little or no cost.

The initiative involves more than 180 actions that are being supported by attorneys general in all 50 states.