Orangeburg authorities search for missing 16 year-old

Jessica Mejia,
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for 16 year old Antwan Charmichael.
 He was last seen around Berry Street, Orangeburg. He is 6-feet, 155 lbs., with brown eyes, shoulder length dreads with 3 orange dreads in back.
Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should contact Orangeburg DPS at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting keyword ODPS 847411 and a space and then type your tip information and hit send.
