Orangeburg authorities search for missing 16 year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for 16 year old Antwan Charmichael.

He was last seen around Berry Street, Orangeburg. He is 6-feet, 155 lbs., with brown eyes, shoulder length dreads with 3 orange dreads in back.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should contact Orangeburg DPS at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting keyword ODPS 847411 and a space and then type your tip information and hit send.