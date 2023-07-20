EPA: Carbon dioxide bad for humans well being

Image: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) logo

(CNN) — A U.S. Appeals Court shot down the notion to sue and challenge the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) results.

The agency’s findings in a study say greenhouse gasses including carbon dioxide are hurtful, and harmful to the health and well being of humans.

Those looking to challenge the findings are groups that advocate against regulations promoting clean energy.

The EPA did not respond for immediate request for comment.

ABC Columbia’s Chief Meteorologist John Farley and ABC Columbia Anchor Doug Currin discuss how these findings and a 2016 Harvard study on greenhouse gases show that the carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere is killing an average of 8 million people worldwide each year.