Richland Library Welcomes Fall Artists-in-Residence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library announced it’s newest Artists-in-Residence, the Columbia Operatic Laboratory (COLab).

COLab will offer music lessons, workshops, pop-up performances, and sing-a-longs for all ages during their 2023 residency which began July 17 and ends December 15.

Founded in 2015, COLab adapts classics with a unique twist and seeks to showcase local talent.

Learn more about upcoming performances by visiting the Richland Library website.