SC task force hopes to prevent human trafficking through new initiative

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) — Hundreds of human trafficking cases happen in South Carolina every year.

The attorney general’s office reported a more than 400 percent increase the past year in labor trafficking cases alone.

Thursday evening at Radius Church White Knoll in Lexington County, the sheriff’s department and the state human trafficking task force gave out backpacks. They say ‘Traffick Proof’ and refer to a new statewide initiative to educate youth about the realities of human trafficking.

This web page will launch on September 1st.

The attorney general’s office warns that traffickers frequently use the internet and social media to find their victims.

Many nonprofit organizations were also there to teach people about the issue and know how to spot human trafficking.

One of those, Lighthouse for Life, is based out of Columbia and helps survivors of human trafficking find a caring and safe place.