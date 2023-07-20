SCDNR: New boater education requirement for persons born after July 1, 2007
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Beginning August 18, individuals born after July 1, 2007 will be required to pass an approved boater education course before driving a boat.
The new requirement includes individuals who want to drive a personal watercraft (jet ski) or a specialty propcraft powered by 10-hp motor or more, says the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Exceptions include persons who have a boater education certificate from another state, a U.S. Coast Guard license, a merchant mariner credential, or those accompanied by a person at least 18 years old who has a boating safety certificate or USCG license/credential.
For more information on all boating courses, visit www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated or call SCDNR at 1-800-277-4301.