Starbucks teams up with K-Pop group Blackpink

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–Starbucks is teaming up with K-Pop group Blackpink.

The girl group announced the collaboration Thursday. It features a new beverage called the black-pink strawberry choco cream frappuccino, a drink that’s aptly hued black and pink.

It also includes blackpink-themed drinkware and accessories, such as tumblers and keychains.

Starbucks says it’s thrilled to partner with one of the biggest icons of this generation.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 and quickly gained legions of fans called blinks.

In 2022 the group was named Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year. The new collaboration will be sold at 4,500 stores throughout Asia, beginning next week.