Two arrested after a home visit probation check-in

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A West Columbia man and woman are facing charges after authorities found drugs in their home during a probation check-in.

Agents found approximately 360 grams of fentanyl, 180 grams of methamphetamine, steroids, ammunition and 18 firearms in Jamie Spencer’s residence, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Elizabeth Allen was arrested after she moved the firearms to a different location in an attempt to keep Spencer in possession of the firearms. Sheriff Koon says, “Spencer was not allowed to have possession of the ammunition or firearms due to a previous conviction.”