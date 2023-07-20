Woman arrested after Fentanyl lab discovered in home

Fairfield County Detention Center

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)—The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested after authorities discovered a Fentanyl lab in her home.

Deputies say fake prescription pills containing Fentanyl and Heroin were being manufactured at the residence on Thelma Gladney Road.

The narcotics were seized during a search warrant operation on July 14 in the Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

Cynthia Cromer, who resides at the home, was arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl and Trafficking Heroin.