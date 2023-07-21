AMC won’t charge more for good seats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—AMC theaters is walking back on plans to charge more for “good seats.”

AMC announced Thursday that it’s ending its Sightline tiered seat-pricing pilot.

Under the plan, moviegoers who sat up by the front of the theater directly next to the screen paid less for a ticket compared to those who chose more desirable seats in the middle of the theater.

The program began earlier this year in some theaters.

However AMC says they’re pivoting away from it after results from the pilot program revealed that people still didn’t want to sit right at the front of the theater, event with a slight discount on the tickets.

Moving forward, AMC says it’s gearing up to test more spacious front rows, with seats that recline, in theaters nationwide later in the year.