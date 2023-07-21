Fairfield deputies say thieves are targeting residential mailboxes

Fairfield Co., SC (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents in and around the Ridgeway area of the county. According to authorities, over the past week, deputies have received multiple reports of people who live in the area having items taken from their mailboxes. Authorities say the suspect or suspects responsible for the thefts is specifically targeting mailboxes where the homeowner has left the red flag on the mailbox up to indicate to postal carriers that there is a piece of mail that needs to be taken and mailed off. Officials say after the mail is taken the suspect lowers the flag and simply drives away.

Deputies are strongly recommending that people who want to mail something out whether that be a package of letter to take it directly to the post office Blue Boxes. This will keep you from having to send mail from your home.

Authorities say they are also asking people to be aware and keep their eyes open for a 4-Door car (Make/Model unknown), red in color with black rims, and possibly driven by a white male that has been seen in the area of the thefts.

If you have any information that can help you are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141, if it is a crime in progress please call 9-1-1.