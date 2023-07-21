McDonald’s to add brand new McFlurry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Just in time for the “dog days” of summer, McDonald’s is coming out with a new McFlurry.

The burger chain says it is introducing the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry.

The new treat is made with vanilla soft serve, pieces of chocolate peanut butter cookies and a crispy cereal mix.

McDonald’s says the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry will only be available for a limited time starting August 9.

The new McFlurry is actually the second flavor to debut this year.

In April, a strawberry shortcake McFlurry, featuring vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters, and cookies was on the menu for a time.