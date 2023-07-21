‘The View’ co-founder, producer Bill Geddie dies at 68

(ABC NEWS)—Bill Geddie, the television producer who co-founded ABC’s “The View” with Barbara Walters and served as its executive producer for 17 seasons, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 68.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, Barbara, his daughters Lauren and Allison and all who knew and loved him, including our colleagues who had the opportunity to work alongside him,” ABC News President Kimberly Godwin said in a statement Friday.

In addition to his role in creating the groundbreaking daytime talk show, Geddie partnered with Walters and her production company for over 25 years, serving as executive producer, writer and director of the “The Barbara Walters Specials” and “The 10 Most Fascinating People.” Geddie served as executive producer for ABC’s “Tamron Hall” between 2019 and 2020 and was an Emmy-winning producer for “Good Morning America” early in his extensive career.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” Geddie’s family said in a statement to Variety. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment.”