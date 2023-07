Elon Musk rebrands Twitter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–Twitter is getting a makeover.

In a series of Tweets, owner Elon Musk said the Social Media app is changing its logo.

Musk said the logo will become an X and that all the birds will be removed from the platform.

Musk also posted “Paint It Black” then launched a user poll to “Change Default Platform Color to Black.”

Twitter has not said when the changes will officially be made.