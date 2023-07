Irmo PD: Left turn lane from St. Andrews Rd onto Lake Murray Blvd. closed

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police says the left turn lane from St. Andrews Road onto Lake Murray Blvd. is closed.

Motorists will not be able to make a left turn from northbound St. Andrews.

Drivers are asked to turn at Fork Avenue to Nursery Road as an alternate route.