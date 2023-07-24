ON THE ROAD: Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (WOLO) —This week we’re taking you to Pickens, South Carolina, the place known as ‘where the mountains begin’.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada explores a historic site in the area and takes in the gorgeous scenery.

One of those places to enjoy the scenery is Hagood Mill Historic Site, where corn is still produced.

In addition to corn, there are many things being made in different areas on the site.

Another popular attraction at Hagood Mill is the petroglyphs, Native American rock carvings that have been preserved. There are also old cabins and more and that’s just one side.

One part of the site cannot be filmed due to it being sacred Cherokee ground. Those who work and volunteer at Hagood Mill know the importance of keeping the area’s thousands of years of history alive.

Once you’re done at Hagood Mill, you can hike the challenging Table Rock State Park. The park is located just around 10 minutes away from the mill.

