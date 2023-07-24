Passenger killed in deadly Columbia car crash

I-20 is reopened today after fatal accident Sunday. SCHP

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the passenger in a car that was involved in a Monday morning accident has died. According to authorities, the 2010 Nissan Pickup truck was headed North along Interstate 77 at mile marker 9 in Columbia, just after 7:30 a.m.

Officials tell us the driver of the car drove off of the right side of the road and struck the end of a guardrail. Highway Patrol says the driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the deceased passenger has not yet been released.