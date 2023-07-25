GOP lawmakers say there is growing momentum for President Biden impeachment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Conservative House members say there is growing momentum to impeach President Joe Biden.

This comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy directly threatened Biden on Monday with an impeachment inquiry.

Unverified allegations from an FBI informant have accused Biden of engaging in a bribery scandal while serving as Vice President.

The White House has dismissed those allegations and no evidence has come to light yet, but some lawmakers think it’s only a matter of time.

In response to the possibility of the impeachment of President Biden, Democratic Representative Madelaine Dean of Pennsylvania says the republicans are just retaliating against the impeachment of former President Trump and have no evidence.