Orangeburg sports complex prepares to host major youth baseball tournament

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — One year from today, the city of Orangeburg is expected to double in size.

That’s the economic impact city leaders are anticipating from the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series being held next summer.

“We’re excited and we look forward to 365 days from now when we can say ‘Play ball,'” said Sidney Evering, Orangeburg city administrator.

Next summer, the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series is coming to Orangeburg.

“I grew up here in Orangeburg,” said baseball dad Charlie Williams. “I have a brother David that I talk with all the time. Some of our greatest memories were growing up playing Dixie Youth Baseball. Our best friends are some of the people we met when we were 9, 10 and 11.”

Now, Williams has children who are swinging bats themselves.

“They come down here to the parks and play with boys they’ve grown up with in Dixie Youth Baseball,” Williams said. “I love to see the memories they’re making with their teammates and bonds they’re making with their friends.”

The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will bring 24 teams of 7 and 8-year-olds from 11 southeast states to Orangeburg’s North Road Complex.

“We’ve got such a beautiful facility here and I’m glad we’re getting to showcase it,” Williams said. “I hope we’ll have tons of support from the community in terms of sponsorships and people coming out.”

“This is not a World Series we can put on by ourselves,” Evering said. “This is something the entire community should come together and rally behind. I’m sure that we will.”

While the main focus will be on the baseball diamond, the city administrator says that all of Orangeburg and the surrounding areas will benefit from the baseball tournament.”

“It’s going to have tremendous economic impact,” Evering said. “We’re anticipating anywhere from 30 to 50 thousand people. Obviously, we don’t have all that hotel space here in the city.”

No matter if the teams stay in Orangeburg or somewhere else in Orangeburg County, Evering hopes the week-long tournament will be a positive experience for all involved.

“I want to make sure that we go above and beyond their expectations,” the city administrator. “We want to provide the best World Series experience for the players and their families. That’s what it’s all about… the kids.”

The city is also hoping to secure some funding for maintenance upkeep so that the fields will be in top condition for the tournament.