Wallet Hub: South Carolina has the 10th worst school system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One survey says South Carolina is not making the grade when it comes to its public school system.

According to a Wallet Hub survey, the state has the 10th worst school system in the country.

The survey was based on factors like drop-out rate, student to teacher ratio, and students who have been injured or threatened by a weapon on school property.

New Mexico has the worst school system in the country according to the survey while Massachusetts has the best.