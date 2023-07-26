5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The U.S. Mint announced the next series of women to be featured on the back of quarters.

The women, and some of their distinctions, include:

Pauli Murray, who was the first African-American woman to become an Episcopal Priest in the U.S.

Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House and the first Asian-American woman in Congress

Doctor Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman with a Medal of Honor, which she earned for her service as the first female Army surgeon during the Civil War

Celia Cruz, known as the Queen of Salsa

Zitkala-Sa who was an activist for the rights of indigenous people

The U.S. Mint will produce about 600 million quarters for each of the honorees for 10 weeks each.