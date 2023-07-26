Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $910 million after no winners Tuesday

(ABC NEWS)—You still have a chance. The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $910 million after Tuesday night’s drawing ended without a winner.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and gold Mega Ball 25.

The next drawing for Mega Millions and its nearly billion-dollar prize is on Friday. It has an estimated cash payout of $464.2 million.

There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners in 27 consecutive drawings, since the grand prize was last won on April 18. Players must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number to claim the jackpot.

The estimated $820 million prize that was offered in Tuesday’s drawing was the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and eighth largest in U.S. lotto history when also factoring in Powerball jackpots.

The previous four times the Mega Millions jackpot crossed $700 million, it grew to over $1 billion, with winners in 2018, 2021, 2022 and January 2023. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.