Recordings introducing Life on Earth to aliens up for auction

(CNN) — Recordings made to introduce life on earth to aliens, are going up for auction at Sotheby’s tomorrow. This copy of NASA’s Voyager Golden Record was kept by the late astronomer Carl Sagan. The recordings were made for NASA’s Twin Voyager Probes that lifted off in 1977 and continue to explore the solar system today. One reel includes Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B.

Goode”, as well as different styles of music from around the world.

The other reel has humpback whale songs, greetings in 59 languages and other sounds. The recordings are expected to fetch up to 600-thousand dollars at auction.