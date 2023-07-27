SCHSL 2023 football state finals to be held at SC State University

Columbia, SC- The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) 2023 Football State Finals for all five classes will be held at the Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium (Willie E. Jeffries Field) on the campus of SC State University in Orangeburg, SC.

This is the first time all five State Finals will be held at SC State University. SC State hosted the Class A championship from 2006 until 2009.

“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having SC State University serve as the host site for our Football State Finals,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL.

The move comes after all five of the state’s football championships were played at Benedict College in 2021 and 2022. In 2020, games were held at Benedict and Spring Valley, after Williams-Brice Stadium hosted the finals from 2012-19.

The State Finals are Thursday, November 30-Saturday, December 2, 2023.