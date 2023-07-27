Trump, aide face additional charges in documents case as 3rd defendant is added

(ABC NEWS)—Former President Donald Trump and two others are facing additional charges in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office.

The charges have come in a superseding indictment to the original charges in the case.

One of those charged is Carlos De Oliveira, a current Trump Organization employee who is the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell ABC News.

Trump pleaded not guilty in June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation’s defense capabilities.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.