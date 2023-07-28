Food Truck Fridays continues heating things up

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — They’re Back!!! It might be hot outside, but that’s not keeping the City of Columbia from continuing to heat things up with their Food Truck Fridays event. Friday July 28, 2023 food vendors from various Midlands restaurants will be on hand to showcase some of their tasty dishes.

Those who would like to attend this upcoming event can head over to 2300 Bull Street where they will be stationed in the REI Co-op parking lot located at the corner of Bull Street and Colonial Drive. You can visit the Food truck from 11 a.m until 3 p.m. This Fridays vendors include the following local restaurants.