Lexington SC (WOLO) — A Lexington-Richland School District Five teacher has been selected to be a part of the South Carolina ASCD Emerging Leaders class of 2023.

Lakeyseah Brennan has been teaching for 10 years, most recently time being at Dutch Fork.

Image: Lex-Rich School District 5

Brennan says she feels privileged and honored for the opportunity to grow as a leader in the education field.