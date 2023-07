Police search for man suspected in several sexual assaults

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police need your help finding a suspect in several sexual assault incidents.

Take a good look. Officers say the person you see on your screen approached an elderly woman and touched her inappropriately. They also say he then exposed his genitalia to other victims while in the store.

If you know who this person is or have any information, call crimestoppers 1888-CRIME-SC.