Arrest made in Freedom First Outfitters burglary

(SOURCE: KCSO)

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is behind bars in connection with the Freedom First Outfitters in Kershaw County.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing additional video of the subjects who broke into Freedom First Outfitters on July 14th. The first part of the video shows the subjects parking their vehicle at a nearby apartment complex in Camden after the burglary. The second part of the video shows them wiping fingerprints off the vehicle before abandoning it.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says investigators later located the vehicle and determined it was stolen from North Carolina as well as being involved in a North Carolina shooting incident prior to the burglary at Freedom First Outfitters.

Investigators say earlier this week one of the main suspects was arrested in North Carolina with one of the stolen handguns from Freedom First Outfitters. He was charged in connection to the North Carolina shooting incident and a separate North Carolina Firearm Store Burglary.

Investigators say all agencies have began connecting several crimes to a small gang out of North Carolina.