Governor McMaster orders flags to be lowered to half-staff as a tribute to fallen Newberry police officer

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday.
Image: Newberry Police Department (Facebook)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday.

Flags will be lowered as a tribute to Lieutenant Michael Charles Wood, Jr. of the Newberry Police Department and in honor of his selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

