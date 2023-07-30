Governor McMaster orders flags to be lowered to half-staff as a tribute to fallen Newberry police officer
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday.
Flags will be lowered as a tribute to Lieutenant Michael Charles Wood, Jr. of the Newberry Police Department and in honor of his selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.