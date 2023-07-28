Identity of Newberry police officer killed while responding to call released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Newberry Coroner has identified the Newberry City Police Officer who lost his life on July 26 while responding to a call for service.

Lieutenant Michael “Mike” Woods, 48, of Prosperity was killed when his patrol car collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of SC Highway 395 and SC Highway 34.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries, say authorities.

This incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.