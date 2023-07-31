Denmark Technical College recognizes heroic law enforcement officers

DENMARK, SC (WOLO) — After a traffic stop in Bamberg County earlier this year turned violent, responding officers in the area were forced to help a trooper in need.

Monday, those officers were recognized for their bravery.

“No matter what, whether we’re Denmark Tech, city police or county, if law enforcement is calling, we’re all going to support each other,” said Deputy Dwayne Duckson with the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Around three months ago back in April, Deputy Duckson backed up state trooper BA Frazier during a traffic stop.

“Heard Duckson call out that he was backing up Highway Patrol on 78. Two of three minutes later I heard on the radio ‘Shots fired! Officer down!’ I responded from the campus to add support,” said Shannon Branch, public safety officer at Denmark Technical College.

“I couldn’t believe it. It took place but I had to have quick reactions to return fire,” Duckson recalled. “I also had to get information out to other officers to get the suspect caught.”

On the side of US-78, near the outskirts of Denmark, is where the responding officers found Trooper Frazier. He was suffering from a facial injury after being shot.

“At that particular time, I had to get some towels out of the car and apply pressure to Trooper Frazier’s face,” Duckson said. “I was trying to get EMS there and other officers on the scene.”

Despite fleeing the scene, the suspect was hotly pursued by law enforcement.

“The suspect wrecked in the town of Branchville and they were able to take him into custody,” Duckson said.

The suspect was caught and Trooper Frazier has recovered from his injuries, but the night still stays in the deputy’s memory.

“Very traumatic experience,” Duckson said. “During that time I had trouble sleeping, had to take counseling and took off a couple days. My coping skills are good now.”

Both Duckson and Branch were recognized for their actions at Denmark Technical College Monday afternoon. However, both men say that it’s just part of the job.

“When everybody else is running away, that’s when you help,” Branch said. “You have to get there.”