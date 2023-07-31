Developing: Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dead at age 70

ABC NEWS- Paul Reubens, the actor and comic best known for playing the character Pee-wee Herman on TV and in films for decades, has died at age 70, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement said about Reubens.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit,” the statement continued. “A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”