Forest Acres police arrest man accused of kidnapping family member

Forest Acres, SC (WOLO) — The Forest Acres POlice Department says they have arrested a man facing various charges including kidnapping a family member overnight. According to authorities, they went to a home after police say they were flagged down by a man who claimed he was with a family member who had a gun and was threatening to kill another family member. Forest Acres Police responded to the home at the Brickyard Village Condominiums in Covenant Crossing (4000 Bethel Church Road) just before 5:30 Monday morning. That’s where where police say they found 29 year old Claudio DiGregorio armed with a rifle and additional ammunition in a camouflaged ballistic vest, along with a strap full of ammunition wrapped around his waist.

Responding officers say they got out the car and repeatedly gave DiGregorio orders to drop the weapon. Police say instead, he ignored their demands and yelled “Ya’ll gonna have to shoot me” before authorities say he grabbed the female family members trying to force her into the truck. Police were able to come from behind DiGregorio where they tased him allowing the victim to get free and for police to move in and arrest him.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson praising his officers tonight for a job well done. Specifically, a rookie officer who just graduated from the academy in May who authorities say was able to get around the tense scene without the suspect noticing him. He was then able to tase Degregorio to subdue the suspect and take him into custody without having to fire a single shot Chief Robinson saying shows a great deal of restraint by all three of the officers who responding to the scene.

“This is a remarkable outcome considering the gravity of this situation that could have easily ended in gunfire or worse”

DeGregorio is facing six charges including Kidnapping/Abduction, Burglary Breaking & Entering and Weapons Violations. DiGregorio was taken to an area hospital to undergo evaluation and then taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Degregorio is still awaiting a bond hearing. No word tonight on how Degregorio is related to the unidentified female family member he is accused of kidnapping.

