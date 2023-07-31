ON THE ROAD: Walhalla

WALHALLA, SC (WOLO) — Up in the tip top corner of South Carolina sits Oconee County.

The county seat of Walhalla calls itself “Main Street to the Mountains.”

Before you explore the outdoors, check out the downtown for the city of around 4,000 residents.

In addition to waterfalls, the area is also popular for biking.

Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel is a public park located around an incomplete railroad tunnel from the 19th century.

Another great place to be during the summer is out on the lake. Oconee County offers access to three different lakes: Jocassee, Keowee and Hartwell.