Eutawville man charged in deadly shooting

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a Eutawville man accused in a deadly shooting that happened last week.

According to authorities, 23 year old Justin Oliver is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime in

connection to the shooting that claimed the life a 22 year old Goose Creek Man July 27, 2023. Orangeburg investigators say they were called to respond to the area after an area resident says they

heard multiple gunshots around 6 a.m. that morning. Once authorities arrived at the scene they found a man lying face down on Walker Drive.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell calling the shooting death “utterly senseless”, adding that “There is no reason on earth to justify this individual’s actions.”

According to Deputies Oliver isn’t the only one facing charges. Orangeburg, investigators say Siera Dangerfield of Eutawville is also facing a charge of Obstruction of Justice after investigators say she made her conflicting statements when questioned. According to a warrant, changing her story was an attempt to distance herself from the case.

Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.