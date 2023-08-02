Gamecocks move up recruiting rankings after five-star commitment

The Gamecocks are moving up the recruiting rankings following one five-star prospect’s pledge to South Carolina Tuesday.

USC now ranks in the top 20 of the 2024 recruiting class rankings, according to multiple outlets. The news comes after five-star edge Dylan Stewart’s commitment to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks over Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Maryland.

Stewart is Carolina’s highest-ranked commitment for Beamer’s class of 2024 and the top overall recruit to pledge to USC during the Beamer era.

The Friendship Collegiate Academy star is he No. 13 prospect nationally and No. 3 edge rusher and took official visits to Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and South Carolina this summer.

The Washington DC native is 235-pounds and registered 16 sacks in 2022.