Lexington deputies search for two missing since Wednesday

Image: Lexington County Sheriff's department

Lexington Co., SC(WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help locating two children that authorities say have been missing since Wednesday.

Deputies say Neville and Bre Ritchey left their home on Rose Hill Court. Authorities say they were first alerted of the their foster father reported being the last one to see the two. investigators don’t believe the children are in danger but want you to call crimestoppers if you know their whereabouts.

Their foster father tells us he was the last one to see the siblings near their Rose Hill Court home. All signs point to the boy and the girl leaving home together and willingly.

While Deputies say they “don’t have any reason to believe the children are in danger” they are still concerned and are searching for the duo to make sure they are safe and ultimately are able to return them home.

One of the two, Neville, who deputies say is 15 is described as being about 5’9” and weighs around 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities tell us the younger of the two, Bre is 11 years old, stands 4’11”, and weighs 135 pounds. Deputies say she has sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say when the two left their home they were wearing the same clothes they have on in the picture shown above.