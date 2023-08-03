Pet of The Week: Meet Danny the Dog

Tyler Ryan meets Danny who is looking for his forever home

KERSHAW SC (WOLO) – Danny is a sweet six month old mix who is looking for his forever home. According to the Kershaw county Humane Society, Danny, along with his sister and mother were found a few months ago, and brought to the shelter.

He is very well behaved, gets along with other animals, and “nearly house broken.”

You can learn more about Danny and the other fur babies at the Kershaw Humane Society HERE.