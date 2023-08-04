ABC’s of Education: Congressman Clyburn to present $17million dollar check to Claflin University

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO )— U.S. Congressman James Clyburn is getting ready to visit Claflin University with a check worth more than $17 million dollars. The funds from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are giving the university the money to cover the expenses needed to build an Innovation Center . Once built, the facility will be used for Computer Science, and Biotechnology.

School officials say the creation of this new facility will expand their ability to teach, learn, and conduct research giving them more space to increase the volume of growing research efforts in the fields of Bio Science, Environmental Science, and Cybersecurity as well as the School of Natural Science, and Math to help enhance academic programs and create more activities that will allow students to have hands on experience within a program that will give them a leg up in those fields.

Congressman Jim Clyburn is set to hand over that check Monday August 7, 2023. Stay with ABCV Columbia News for updates.