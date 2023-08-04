ON THE ROAD: Little Mountain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Many people like to celebrate family reunions, but what about a town reunion?

For the Newberry County town of Little Mountain, it’s a special event that dates back more than 140 years. First celebrated in 1882, the Little Mountain Town Reunion continues to bring out newcomers.

Residents in the area enjoyed live music and local vendors Friday night. The Shockwave baseball team was also present, selling raffle tickets to try to raise money for an out of state tournament. The kids also got to have a little fun as well.

A lot of familiar faces greeted each other at the town reunion. Little Mountain is home to less than 300 residents.

Within walking distance of downtown is Little Mountain Unlimited, an antique mall that draws visitors from out of state.

This Saturday might be the best day to make a day trip out to Little Mountain, with a fun run and parade downtown in the morning as well as barbecue sandwiches for lunch at Reunion Park. There will also be events such as a car show, live music and cornhole tournament in the afternoon.

Watch this week’s story for a preview of all the fun to be had in Little Mountain this weekend at the town reunion!