The latest on former President Donald Trump arraignment and what’s next in Washington

ABC NEWS– The latest on former President Donald Trump being arraigned in Federal Court in Washington.

Trump pleading not guilty to four felony counts. The special counsel alleging that he engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election by obstructing the lawful process of counting the votes and certifying the results.

The former president claiming he is being persecuted.

ABC’s Pierre Thomas has more.