Richland Library’s Learn Freely Fest kicks off this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring the family for some summer fun at Richland Library Main’s Learn Freely Fest!

It starts this Saturday at 1431 Assembly Street from 2 to 5 p.m.

Crysty spoke with Children and Teen Services Manager Heather McCue and Safety and Security Associate Keith Rawlinson about how all the activities will help kids learn some good-to-know life skills all while having fun in the process.

Some of the activities include learning the basics of camping at Camp Freely, tai-chi exercises & using tools to create something cool at Richland Library’s Makerspace.

Visit Richland Library’s website for more information.