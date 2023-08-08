Maxcy Gregg public swimming pool set to reopen Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced the reopening of Maxcy Gregg Pool.

Officials say maintenance repairs have been completed on the Maxcy Gregg public swimming pool.

The pool will reopen to the public at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 10

The Maxcy Gregg Pool is located at 1651 Park Circle, Columbia, SC 29201.

Below are the pool hours:

Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays Closed for Maintenance

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.