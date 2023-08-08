Richland County Deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing department vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies have identified a man, they say, is suspected of stealing one of the cruisers in their fleet.

Investigators say on Saturday, 26 year old De’Anthony Jones rammed the facility gate with another vehicle before stealing the Department’s 2015 Ford Expedition.

Deputies say Jones was previously arrested by deputies for by burglary and destruction of property in 2020.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime STOPPERS at 188-Crime-SC.

You can also click here for the Midlands Crime Stoppers http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=585&