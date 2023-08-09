ABC’s of Education: SC State University sends reminders to students ahead of new semester

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is sending a reminder to incoming and students returning to the University for this fall semester. Campus will soon be bustling with students as residence halls open their doors.

To make the process as seamless as possible, the University suggests students complete their financial aid packages and housing requirements as soon as possible. The early completion of these items, according to officials, will help students avoid complications as they enter the new semester.

A few things that can often leave students in limbo as the registration process gets underway are payments that have not been made. The University says if payments still need to be made, they have made it a bit easier by allowing you to make remittance for amounts owed through the SCSU portal that can be accessed by clicking on the link provided

HERE where you can use the Transact Payment System.

Also for students who are planning return Wednesday or Thursday of this week and have already received their room assignments are urged to go directly to their residence halls on the corresponding date. University officials ask that you not use the Chestnut Street and Magnolia Street gates.

Freshmen move-in dates are as follows:

Rather than moving in at the same time, incoming freshmen will now arrive over two days a week prior to the start of Fall classes. Students will move into their dorms based on the hall they are assigned to instead of in years past where Freshman moved in at the same time. The Freshman Dorms will allow new students to start moving in on the dates matching the dorm listed below.

Traditional residential halls, check-in Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Truth and Williams Halls, 9-11 a.m.

Earle Hall, 11-1 p.m.

Battiste and Mitchell Halls, 1-3 p.m.

Parent information sessions will take place in MLK Auditorium from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Hugine Suites, Thursday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Parent information sessions will take place in MLK Auditorium from 1-2 p.m.

Students who are returning the S.C. State University are scheduled to arrive on campus Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15. University officials say due to limited space on the campus proper, upperclassmen will be placed in off campus locations that the school has leased. Keep in mind, University officials say that housing assignments are temporarily given out, until a student’s account has been validated. Some upperclassman may have to be placed on a waiting list that has been implemented this year because of the lack of on campus space.

University Village

Campus Corner

Rhames Campus Suites (Frederick Street)

Rutledge Ensuites (Lovell Street)

Russell Street Inn

University Corner (Dorchester Street)

Chestnut Inn (Chestnut Street).

Another new protocol this Fall semester includes gate information. This year, students must check into their residence halls or notify housing of their intentions before 6 p.m. on their assigned move-in date.

Students who fail to do so may lose their housing assignments and get placed on a waiting list. Students who committed to attend the University, but will no longer be attending are asked to make sure they notify the University.

All S.C. State Students, regardless of those returning or new to the University are urged to continue checking their SCSU.edu email accounts to get updated notifications regarding financial aid, payments, and housing.

Students and parents who have questions about housing can contact the Office of Residence Life and Housing by emailing scsuhousing@scsu.edu or call 803-533-3675, 8013-516-4792 or 803-516-4510.

Anyone who has questions or concerns concerning their financial aid can call (803) 536-7067. or you can email Demovia Gooden by email at dgooden2@scsu.edu or Tangar Young at tyoung15@scsu.edu.

You can also reach out the Student Financial Services at accountsreceivable@scsu.edu.