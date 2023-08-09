BECOMING A BULLDOG: Large freshman class arrives at SC State

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — For the second straight year, South Carolina State University is welcoming a freshman class of more than 1,000 students to campus.

Wednesday, the incoming students began moving into their residence halls.

“By the time everyone checks in, we’ll be up to about 1,200 freshmen,” said Col. Alexander Conyers, SC State president. “It will be the largest freshman class in 16 years.”

Back in 2019, SC State’s freshman class was less than 400 students. With so much interest in the school, the university is having to look for more housing options for its students.

“We’re looking forward to renovating Truth Hall which will give us an additional 300 beds,” Conyers said. “We’re renovating Nixon Hall, but more importantly we’re looking forward to building a new dorm on campus. We’re looking forward to private investors investing in housing around the campus.”

Wednesday on campus, more than half of the incoming class started moving into the residence halls.

“It was actually really smooth,” said freshman student Grace Heyward. “We had a lot of help out here so we only took one trip to the car.”

“It’s hot out there waiting in that line but you’re so excited that it goes by fast,” said freshman Landarius Hatten from Anderson.

We asked the freshman students why they picked SC State and got a lot of different answers.

“It’s an HBCU and I didn’t want to leave South Carolina,” said Tytayana Ballenger, a freshman from Spartanburg.

“Most of my family graduated from here,” Hatten said. “My aunt was my guidance counselor at my school and she thought it would be best if I came here.”

“I heard they had a good cyber security program so that steered me over here,” said Xzavier Anthony, a freshman from Orangeburg. “Also, I’ve grown up here all my life and have seen the marching band in town. It excited me.”

President Conyers says the school has been intentional about recruiting out-of-state students. William Jackson, a freshman student from Atlanta, says the vibes of the school convinced him to be a Bulldog.

“When I came to visit, the atmosphere and environment felt like a second home to me,” Jackson said.

Many students are staying in-state, but are experiencing a big step in their lives.

“I’m excited for my parents to leave,” Heyward said. “Actually I’m excited to go to the legacy mixer. I also want to meet new people on campus. Everyone looks really cool.”

“I’m excited but scared,” Ballenger said.

“I’m kinda nervous about how hard my classes are going to be but I’m also excited for the challenge,” Anthony said.

Classes start a week from Thursday on August 17th.